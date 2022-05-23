Tuesday marks Election Day for Republican, Democratic runoffs

Tuesday is Election Day for the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs.

There are 18 polling locations in Hays County. Voting takes place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

VOTING LOCATIONS:

SAN MARCOS

Broadway 401 Broadway Street #A

Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive

Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive

San Marcos Housing Authority /C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive

Stone Brook Seniors, 300 South Stagecoach Trail

KYLE

Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.

Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150

Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center Street

Yarrington — Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road

BUDA

Buda City Hall - Classroom — 405 East Loop St., Building 100

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626

McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane

Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School (Historic School Site — Kunkel Room), 300 North San Marcos Street

WIMBERLEY

Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard (formerly 3400 East US 290)

Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.



WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?

Candidates appear as they will on the ballot. Candidates listed are on the Hays County master ballots.

DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Federal

U.S. Representative, District 21

Ricardo Villarreal

Claudia Andreana Zapata

State

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

County

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Linda Aguilar Hawkins

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen

REPUBLICAN RUNOFF

Federal

U.S. Representative, District 35

Michael Rodriguez

Dan McQueen

State

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

State Representative, District 73

Carrie Isaac

Barron Casteel

County

District Judge, 207th Judicial District

Mark E. Cusack

Tracie Wright-Reneau

Precinct Chair, Precinct 316

Randy Fitzpatrick

Sam Brannon

Precinct Chair, Precinct 332

Ty Carlson

Larry Billings

Quintin Lorenz

Precinct Chair, Precinct 336

P. J. Lemons

Gary Gilbert

Precinct Chair, Precinct 432

Phil Suitt

Derek Marshall