Tuesday marks Election Day for Republican, Democratic runoffs
Tuesday is Election Day for the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs.
There are 18 polling locations in Hays County. Voting takes place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
VOTING LOCATIONS:
SAN MARCOS
Broadway 401 Broadway Street #A
Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail
LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive
Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive
San Marcos Housing Authority /C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive
Stone Brook Seniors, 300 South Stagecoach Trail
KYLE
Hays Consolidated ISD — Arnold Transportation Building — 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Kyle City Hall — 100 West Center St.
Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150
Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center Street
Yarrington — Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road
BUDA
Buda City Hall - Classroom — 405 East Loop St., Building 100
Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626
McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane
Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School (Historic School Site — Kunkel Room), 300 North San Marcos Street
WIMBERLEY
Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12
DRIPPING SPRINGS
Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway
Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard (formerly 3400 East US 290)
Heading to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
Candidates appear as they will on the ballot. Candidates listed are on the Hays County master ballots.
DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 21
Ricardo Villarreal
Claudia Andreana Zapata
State
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding
Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
County
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Linda Aguilar Hawkins
Michelle Gutierrez Cohen
REPUBLICAN RUNOFF
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 35
Michael Rodriguez
Dan McQueen
State
Attorney General
Ken Paxton
George P. Bush
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Tim Westley
Dawn Buckingham
Railroad Commissioner
Sarah Stogner
Wayne Christian
State Representative, District 73
Carrie Isaac
Barron Casteel
County
District Judge, 207th Judicial District
Mark E. Cusack
Tracie Wright-Reneau
Precinct Chair, Precinct 316
Randy Fitzpatrick
Sam Brannon
Precinct Chair, Precinct 332
Ty Carlson
Larry Billings
Quintin Lorenz
Precinct Chair, Precinct 336
P. J. Lemons
Gary Gilbert
Precinct Chair, Precinct 432
Phil Suitt
Derek Marshall