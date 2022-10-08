TWC’s rehabilitation services up for discussion at upcoming Rotary Club meeting

Giovanne Turincio is set to speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos during its upcoming meeting.

Turincio, a certified rehabilitation counselor with 17 years of experience working with vocational rehabilitation, will be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m.

Turincio has worked for the State of Texas over 30 years, beginning with the Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA), Unemployment Insurance, Food Stamps, Medicaid, and TANF before joining Vocational Rehabilitation to manage a mental health caseload for 10 years. She worked at the Central Texas Regional Office as a Program Specialist, and she currently is the Community Outreach and Awareness Specialist. Her primary goal is to bring awareness of VR Services to the community.

Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services supports people with disabilities to prepare for, obtain, maintain and advance in meaningful employment by providing a range of services based on an individual’s employment goals. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) counselors work closely with job seekers to set an employment goal, and then identify and arrange for the high-quality services that lead to successful employment. Other Vocational Rehabilitation programs help youth and students prepare for post-secondary opportunities and employers to recruit, retain and accommodate employees with disabilities.

Rotary meets at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. Visitors are always welcome.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos