Two Assistant City Managers announce plans for retirement

Two long-time city of San Marcos employees announced their plans to retire.

With nearly 80 years of experience between the two, assistant city managers Chase Stapp and Laurie Moyer are both expected to retire this year.

Stapp, whose service to the city spans over 32 years, has been largely focused on public safety and law enforcement. Formerly serving as Chief of Police since 2014, Stapp transitioned to the City Manager’s office in 2019, overseeing departments such as Police, Fire, Emergency Management, City Marshals, Municipal Court and Neighborhood Enhancement, including the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

“Chase’s extensive expertise in public safety and law enforcement has been invaluable to our city,” City Manager Stephanie Reyes said. “His innovative approach and dedication have earned him widespread respect from both the community and our organization.”

Upon retirement, Stapp will begin a new role that will allow him to work closely with public safety leaders across the state. Stapp’s retirement is effective March 31.

“I never dreamed that I would have the honor of serving the outstanding men and women of the San Marcos Police Department as their chief and certainly never dreamed of serving as an Assistant City Manager,” Stapp said. “These roles have allowed me to practice the principles of leadership that are most dear to me.”

Moyer has a tenure spanning back to 1988. Throughout her career, Moyer has overseen major engineering and capital improvement projects aiming at enhancing the safety and viability of essential services and amenities. She has been behind the annual development of the 10Year Capital Improvements Plan, prioritizing critical infrastructure needs to support the city’s growth trajectory. Moyer has served as an Assistant City Manager since 2022 overseeing Destination Services, Grants, Information Technology/ GIS, Parks and Recreation and the Public Works department.

“Working with the team in the City Manager’s Office these last two years has been an incredible capstone to my years in the City,” Moyer said. “It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of San Marcos.”

Moyer is expected to retire later this year.

“Laurie has made countless contributions to our organization,” said Reyes. “Her dedication, warmth, and ability to forge meaningful connections, both within and outside our organization, have been instrumental in our success.”

The City Manager’s Office is developing a transition plan to ensure continuity in upcoming projects overseen by Stapp and Moyer, including preparation for the upcoming Presidential Debate and the design and future development of a new City Hall.

“We remain committed to maintaining excellence in service delivery during this transition period,” Reyes said. “We are taking steps to continue progress on these important initiatives to benefit our organization and community.”

In anticipation of the upcoming retirements, the city appointed Hayden Migl as the new Director of Administrative Services. Migl has worked in city government for close to 20 years. During that time, he has served the cities of College Station, Austin and San Marcos.

Since 2019, Migl has worked with City Council members and all city departments as a member of the City Manager’s Office. In his new role as Director of Administrative Services, Migl will oversee Administrative Support Services; Grants; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts; in addition to special projects including planning for the Presidential Debate and the future City Hall project.

“Hayden has been an exceptional asset to the organization during his tenure with the city,” Reyes said, “I look forward to continuing to see him flourish in this new role.”

The city of San Marcos will launch a national search to permanently fill both Assistant City Manager positions later this year and expects to appoint an interim to fill Stapp’s position upon his departure next month.