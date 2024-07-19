Two-day Central Texas Metal Fest II

San Marcos promotional groups Hell City Paradise and The78666 present the return of Central Texas Metal Fest (CTXMF) to The Porch, located at 129 E Hopkins St. in downtown San Marcos, TX on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

Featuring two days of central Texas regional groups in metal and metal- adjacent genres, the festival lineup includes performances by Trip Cigs, HateWaker, Mass Of Amara, Mug Dog, Chernobyl The Secret, Blightfeeder, The Crowned, Voltreus, Forced To Surface, Stitched Up, The Churn, Glass Grinder, Los Cabrones, December Flower, Ten Times Demise, Orbital Waves, Misguided Intentions, Beheading Stone, Dead Horse Creek, Tibetan Sky Burial, Incurvatas, and Violent Death. Set times and dates of performances will be released

— Ricky Fullen event promoter via festival and venue social media in the weeks leading up to the festival.

In addition to live music, CTXMF will feature a vendor market, and daytime programming on Saturday, July 20th that will feature comedy, game show elements and other alternative programming.

Presale tickets are now on sale. A single day ticket is $15, two day ticket is $25 in advance and includes all taxes and fees (a $5 minor under-18 surcharge will be charged at the venue). Pre-sale ticket link: Central Texas Metal Fest II presale tickets Tickets will be sold on show days at the venue: single day $17, two day ticket $30 (not including minor surcharge).

CTXMF is proud to bring together the regional community to support local metal bands, but also to raise funds and awareness for various local non-profit organizations: 10% of all ticket sales will be donated to San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Raffle ticket sales will be donated to Metal Mark Moniz of KZSM 104.1 FM who is currently fundraising for medical treatment and is a champion of the local metal scene Attendees that provide non-perishable/shelf-stable food donations items to Hays County Food Bank will be given 1 raffle ticket for each item donated “Our music community is only as strong as it is because of the people in this town,” Ricky Fullen, co-owner of The78666 and Hell City Paradise said. “The78666 and Hell City Paradise are built on that continued support, and [it] is important that we give back and bring awareness to other parts of the community that need our attention. We are looking to bridge the gap between our showcases and festivals and the town that surrounds us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to do this, and with their support we can achieve more than what we thought possible. Beyond the music, beyond the promotion, and beyond the art.”

Mitchell Meitler, Fullen’s partner with The78666 and Hell City Paradise added, “The CTXMF experience this year is going to be a magical one. We’ve extended our reach across Texas to pick some of the most brutal and technical metal bands this state has to offer. Last year was a 10/10. This year will be 15/10. This is the party I will encourage people not to miss.”

Central Texas Metal Fest is supported in part by San Marcos Sign Company, Headwater Audio, Happy Clouds Smoke Shop, Dos XX.

Central Texas Metal Fest is an ALL AGES event. Patrons under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.