TxDot asks all drivers to stay alert

Texas students are about to strap on their favorite backpacks filled with supplies and the hope of a new year, and TxDOT is calling on everyone to be extra cautious in school zones and around school buses to help keep kids safe.

School zones can be a chaotic place with children possibly dashing in and out of traffic, and unfortunately, crashes can and do happen.

In 2022, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries.

The most common causes were driver inattention, speeding and failure to yield the right of way.

There were also seven people killed and 51 seriously injured last year in the 2,305 crashes involving a Texas school bus.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, pay attention and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid costly fines and tickets.