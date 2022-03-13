TxDOT to close portion of Staples Road beginning Sunday

A stretch of Staple Road will be closed beginning Sunday.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close Staples Road (FM 621) at approximately a quarter mile south of Hilltop Drive, beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday through 5 a.m. on Friday, March 18.

TxDOT stated that the road closure is needed in order for crews to replace a large cross culvert along FM 621. Additionally, a guardrail and new pavement will be installed.

TxDOT added that the road closure will allow it to expedite other work and will eliminate several disruptive lane closures in the future. The closure takes place during spring break — weather permitting — to take advantage of reduced traffic volumes and minimize disruptions to adjacent schools, TxDOT said.

Drivers traveling in either direction may use Old Bastrop Highway (CR 266), Redwood Road, Guadalupe Street (SH 123), and De Zavala Drive. A second detour (one direction only) allows drivers to use the northbound I-35 frontage road, San Marcos Highway (SH 80) and Old Bastrop Highway (CR 266).

Detour signs have been placed along the corridor. Please use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

For any questions regarding the road closure or detours, please contact the TxDOT Austin District Public Information Office at (512) 832-7060.

