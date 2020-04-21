TxDOT to close segment of Hopkins Street beginning Tuesday

The Texas Department of Transportation will close a section of Hopkins Street between Cheatham Street and Thorpe Lane on Tuesday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow Union Pacific Railroad to make scheduled repairs on the railroad crossing.

The closure is expected to last 12 hours while Union Pacific Railraod crews complete their work on the railroad tracks. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Thorpe Lane, Interstate 35 Access Road and Springtown Way.

Lighted message signs and uniformed police officers will direct traffic around the closed section of Hopkins during the work, but drivers are encouraged to plan their commutes for April 21 accordingly.