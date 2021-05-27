TxDOT launches ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As many Texans prepare for the Memorial Day holiday and summer fun, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched its “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

TxDOT’s effort aims to remind Texans that buckling up is the best defense in a crash. There was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists in 2020 — 1,073 fatalities last year compared to 926 deaths in 2019 — according to TxDOT.

“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. “Wearing a seatbelt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember: buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.”

TxDOT’s campaign began on May 24 and runs through June 6 with officers and deputies increasing enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Texas’ Click It or Ticket initiative has saved an estimated 6,000 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings.

TxDOT’s Click It or Ticket campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.