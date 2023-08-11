TxDOT offers back to school tips

Texas students are about to strap on their favorite backpacks filled with supplies and the hope of a new year, and TxDOT is calling on everyone to be extra cautious in school zones and around school buses to help keep kids safe.

The traffic will be especially busy this weekend as Texas holds its 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. According to the Texas state comptroller's office, the tax-free opportunity for saving on certain items begins today and runs through Sunday.

The annual tax-free weekend is an opportunity for families to take an edge off of inflation prices.

In addition, TxDot is reminding parents that school zones can be chaotic places with children possibly dashing in and out of traffic. In 2022, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries. The most common causes were driver inattention, speeding and failure to yield the right of way.

Stay alert and put phones away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.