TxDOT seeks public feedback on SH-21 project

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s opinion on potential roadway improvements along Highway 21 ,including adding additional lanes as well as accommodations for bicycles and pedestrians. A public meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 to hear feedback on the project’s plans.

Highway 21 is an important connector road linking San Marcos to Uhland, Niederwald and additional points along Highway 130. According to TxDOT, improvements are needed due to the rapid population growth in the area. Hays County’s population grew more than 70% from 2010 to 2022 and Caldwell County’s population grew more than 25% in the same time frame. TxDOT said that it “has resulted in a need to accommodate projected traffic volumes and improve safety and mobility” along Highway 21.

“Within the project limits, the existing SH 21 lane configuration varies, but is primarily comprised of two lanes in each direction with and without center-turn lanes,” Tx-DOT’s study fact sheet for the project states. “Other portions have one lane in each direction, passing lanes in alternating directions and left-turn lanes at several intersections.”

The project being discussed is the 17.7 mile corridor starting at Highway 80 in San Marcos and running to Highway 130.

“The study will address future traffic demand based on population growth, environmental impacts and safety and accessibility improvements for rapidly growing communities. TxDOT’s project development process includes conducting an environmental analysis and development of schematic design concepts, which support potential solutions for the future traffic demands and safety improvements within the corridor. The proposed project would add capacity in each direction of the roadway and provide bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.”

The project is currently in the schematic design phase, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025. Once finished, the project would move into a final design phase as right-ofway acquisition would start before construction could begin.

A virtual workshop will be available on Thursday, Aug. 29, by 5 p.m. To view the materials, visit txdot.gov/projects/ projects-studies/austin/ sh21-sh80-sh130.html. These materials will consist of informational dis- play boards shown at the in-person workshop and opportunities to provide feedback.

The in-person option will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Uhland Elementary School, 2331 High Road, Uhland. Attendees will be able to review project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and leave written comments. There will not be a formal presentation; community members may come and go at their convenience.

Comments must be received by Friday, Sept. 13, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting with in-person option. Responses to comments received will be available online at txdot.gov once they have been prepared.