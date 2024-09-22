TXST’s ‘Next is Now’ capital campaign surpasses fundraising goal

On Aug. 31, 2024, Texas State University marked the successful conclusion of its “Next is Now” capital campaign, achieving the largest fundraising milestone in the institution's history. Launched publicly in Oct. 2021, the campaign raised more than $275 million — exceeding its original $250 million goal and significantly advancing key priorities and initiatives for the university's future growth.

The campaign’s close comes as TXST celebrates the university’s 125th anniversary and announces its most successful fundraising year ever. For the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, the university raised $42.7 million, a 64% increase over the previous year.

'We are profoundly grateful to the more than 53,000 donors whose generosity and dedication have transformed the futures of our university and our students,” TXST President Kelly Damphousse said. 'With over 150,000 gifts, ranging from under $100 to the record-breaking $23 million commitment from University Federal Credit Union, we have been able to provide our students and faculty members with more resources, facilities and financial support. This outpouring of commitment from our alumni, friends and the entire TXST community, including our faculty and staff members, is a testament to the shared vision and unwavering belief in preparing TXST for the next 125 years.'

TXST Vice President for Advancement Brooks Hull said the campaign is about more than the numbers — it’s about a community that is dedicated to giving back and lifting up the next generation.

“Our alumni really showed up for this campaign, contributing 43% of the total giving amount,” Hull said. “An impressive 26% of the alumni who gave graduated in the last 10 years. That is a strong show of support for their fellow Bobcats and their alma mater.”

Hull said the campaign also was successful in generating new donors for the university, with 66% of participants giving to TXST for the first time.

The “Next is Now” campaign was in a silent phase from 2014 until the public launch in 2021. Over the last decade, the campaign raised: more than $166 million for student scholarships, $51.5 million for academics and research, $29 million to support student-athletes, and $29 million for infrastructure and facilities.

Campaign giving also increased the value of the university’s endowment by 75%, bringing the total to nearly $393 million.

Through the campaign, TXST now has 1,050 total scholarships and fellowships available for students. Students and faculty members are making the most of these opportunities: TXST senior Bryanna Tulloch, who expects to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, said the A.O. Hamon Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship she received has been life-changing. “Beyond the monetary value, this scholarship holds significant personal meaning for me,” she said. “It represents the recognition of my hard work, dedication and the achievements I have accomplished. I am confident that this scholarship will pave the way for a brighter future, not just for me, but also for my family and community.”

Raul Romero, a junior pursuing a music studies degree, received funding from the Bowls-Wayne Scholarship Endowment. “I plan to teach as soon as I graduate,” he said. “However, a long-term goal of mine is to open a studio and hold rehearsals for students who are financially unable to pay for lessons — similar to my own situation as a young musician. I continue to make music because of the generosity I have experienced.”

Timothy Loftus, Ph.D., is the first endowed chair in water conservation at TXST’s Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. In his position, which was funded through the Next is Now campaign, he evaluates the relationship between the price of water and water use. Campaign funding also enables him to employ and mentor graduate students who assist with his research. “Texas State is involved in some of the most important water resource matters and decisions facing the state,” Loftus said. “We graduate students who will be part of the solution for how Texas can manage this most precious of resources in sustainable ways.”

President Damphousse echoed their sentiments.

“At TXST, we are driven to transform our world through the creation of new knowledge and to transform the lives of our students by expanding access to high quality, affordable higher education. We see the impact of this campaign every day across our campuses. The generosity of our Bobcat community is what truly defines how we build the legacy of tomorrow at TXST.”