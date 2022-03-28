TXST’s McCoy College of Business to create new Student Success Center

The McCoy College of Business will soon have a new Student Success Center, Texas State University recently announced.

The new Student Success Center aims to advance the preparation of business students for academic and career success, Texas State said, adding that McCoy College’s investment in student success will impact student retention, graduation rates, career readiness and long-term leadership. The university stated that the center will also better enable McCoy College to provide graduates with additional opportunities for productive and fulfilling careers.

“We are excited to be launching a new state-of-the-art Student Success Center in the McCoy College of Business,” McCoy College Dean Sanjay Ramchander said. “This will be the first of its kind at Texas State University and among only a handful of such centers in business schools across the nation. The center will be one of the focal points of the McCoy College, elevating the entire student learning experience.”

McCoy College’s new student center was announced during its NEXT Gala Celebration on March 24.

“As a hub for collaboration and connection, the center will occupy an attractive physical space in McCoy Hall and will provide resources that support student transition to the business school, offer professional development and networking opportunities, and prepare students for fulfilling careers,” Ramchander said.

The new Student Success Center was made possible through an $8 million seed gift from McCoy’s Building Supply which creates opportunities for matching donations and naming rights from other benefactors.

“In our work and life, we’re at our best when we think about our decisions today in light of their impacts on future generations,” McCoy’s Building Supply President and COO Meagan McCoy Jones said. “My grandparents had a vision for supporting Texas State students with their initial gift almost 20 years ago, and it’s a privilege for now three generations of our family to support the work of the McCoy College of Business and the students at Texas State University.

“Business can and should impact the world for good, and that starts with inspired, nurtured and connected students and business leaders,” she added. “The more we can serve students in this wholehearted way, the better we all will be.”

McCoy’s Building Supply CEO and board chair Brian McCoy said the new student center will allow McCoy College students to connect quicker and more deeply to “help them thrive.”

“From his arrival, Dean Ramchander has had a vision for the Student Success Center as a place where our students and future business leaders and entrepreneurs have the support to grow themselves personally and professionally,” said Brian McCoy, president of the McCoy College Foundation. “Businesses today will be able to connect early and quickly with students who will become their next leaders.

“What a privilege it is to be a part of this important center, and we look forward to partnering with other donors and business owners to maximize its potential.”

University President Denise Trauth said the McCoy family and McCoy Corporation’s impact on the university can’t simply be measured but is evident everywhere at Texas State.

“We see it in the success of businesses run by Texas State alumni, and in the smiling faces of our graduates and their families at commencement,” Trauth said. “We see it in the research breakthroughs of our McCoy College faculty. We see it in the mentorships we facilitate with titans of industry and our promising business students.”

The McCoy NEXT Gala Celebration served as a scholarship-fundraising event with a focus on celebrating 50-plus years of the McCoy College of Business. Texas State said the gala raised more than $350,000 toward undergraduate scholarships or graduate fellowships alongside the transformative gift from McCoy’s Building Supply.

“Our mission at the McCoy College is to empower business to make a world of difference,” Ramchander said.

Texas State’s business school, which was established in 1970, officially became the McCoy College of Business in 2004 after a $20 million donation by Emmett and Miriam McCoy. The McCoy College offer courses at both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses and is accredited by AACSB in both business and accounting. The business school has graduated nearly 42,000 alumni, according to Texas State.