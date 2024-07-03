TXST’s Round Rock Campus launches cutting-edge life sciences incubator

Texas State University and Concept Companies are partnering to develop a life sciences incubator at TXST’s Round Rock Campus. The facility will focus on advancing research and innovation in the life sciences and medical fields.

TXST officials say the project timeline is still taking shape, but the goal is to complete construction of the facility by the end of 2025.

With laboratories, offices, administrative support and collaboration spaces, the incubator is designed to support startups by reducing obstacles in the emerging fields of the life sciences. The initiative supports TXST’s goal of becoming a national research leader and the City of Round Rock’s vision of being a life sciences hub.

Julie Lessiter, TXST Round Rock Campus vice president, said the project is a significant milestone for TXST. “This state-of-the-art facility will not only advance research and innovation in the life sciences and medical fields but also foster commercialization, entrepreneurship and collaboration,” she said. “The incubator will create new opportunities for TXST faculty and students to work with startup enterprises, while at the same time TXST will provide a talent pool of researchers and skilled professionals needed by the startups.”

Lessiter said the proposed life sciences incubator would not be possible without the strong support of the Round Rock Chamber, which has engaged with TXST and other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive life sciences strategy for the region.

“The Round Rock Chamber is proud to support Texas State University’s initiative to establish a life science incubator and innovation center in Round Rock,” said Jordan Robinson, president and CEO of the Round Rock Chamber. “This significant investment will not only enhance the life science ecosystem in our region, but it will also position Round Rock as a prime strategic location for life science companies. We are confident this development will attract innovative businesses, foster groundbreaking research and create valuable opportunities for our community.”

The Central Texas region is home to more than 300 established life science and 1,000 health tech startup companies employing more than 21,000 workers. TXST’s Round Rock Campus is well-positioned to anchor both while contributing to regional economic development.

Concept Companies, a commercial real estate development company with extensive life science experience, will lead the development along with their project partners Perkins & Will and Vaughn Construction.

“Concept Companies has been committed to the development of a life sciences cluster in the Round Rock region since our initial conversations that began with regional partners in 2021,” said Brian Crawford, founder and principal of Concept Companies. “We believe this region has the key elements needed to successfully support and sustain a thriving life sciences ecosystem and we look forward to being a key partner in the development.”