TXST Athletic Director to speak at Rotary Club

Texas State athletics is coming off a successful year, after winning the Sun Belt Conference's trophy for overall success, called the Bubas Cup, for last year. Now, they are preparing for another big season, and Athletic Director Don Coryell will speak to the San Marcos Rotary Club on Wednesday about the excitement leading into the fall sports season.

Beyond an update on the overall direction of the program. Coryell will also be discussing the renovation and expansion of the current facilities, new Coaches on board and answer questions from the Club. Joining the Athletic Director will be David Bailiff, Special Assistant to the Head Football Coach, former player at Southwest Texas State University and Head Football Coach at Texas State.

Coryell has worked for the Texas State Athletic Department for 21 years, and he was named the Director of Athletics on September 1, 2021. A former student-athlete with an extensive administrative career with a focus on the student-athlete experience, Coryell oversees all aspects of Texas State Athletics, including its 16 varsity sports, 350+ student- athletes and 100+ person staff.

In the summer of 2023, Coryell and Texas State Athletics unveiled the department’s strategic plan with a focus on competitive excellence, student-athlete success, fan engagement, revenue generation and brand recognition.

Under Coryell’s guidance, Texas State has reached new heights in competitive excellence and set the stage for even more in the years to come. Over the last three years, Texas State has won the Sun Belt’s Bubas Cup twice, captured four conference team championships, made seven NCAA postseason appearances as teams and individuals and brought home the football program’s first ever bowl win as an FBS team.

While the Bobcats have enjoyed a tremendous amount of competitive success, Texas State student- athletes have also improved in the classroom since the start of the 2021-22 academic year. The Bobcats posted their best NCAA Graduation Success Rate with the most recent data released in December 2023. Five sports had GSRs higher than the national rate while four had perfect GSRs. The Bobcats also had a department-wide GPA of 3.00 in the spring 2023 semester, highlighted by 199 student-athletes earning a 3.0 GPA or higher. Nine different teams had a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Coryell will speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos at their weekly meeting on Wednesday, August 28, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse. Guests are welcome to attend.