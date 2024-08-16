TXST, Collin College launch ambitious transfer program

Texas State University and Collin College have partnered on a new guaranteed transfer program to provide a clear path to both an associate and bachelor’s degree for students beginning at Collin College Technical Campus, which is located in Allen, and completing their degree with TXST.

Collin College Academic Alliance participants will benefit from targeted, personalized support and early efforts to support belonging across institutions, which will help them save money and complete their bachelor’s degrees in a timely manner. Eligible students may apply for the program beginning in spring 2025.

“At Texas State University, we are proud of our unwavering belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities,” said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. “We know that our shared mission with Collin College makes us great partners to support the incredible population growth in and around Collin County. Students will not just be going to our classes at Collin’s Technical Campus, but they will also be a part of the Texas State experience while saving thousands of dollars through this agreement.”

The Academic Alliance is a co-enrollment model that will save students thousands of dollars on specific bachelor’s degrees with a seamless transfer to TXST. A distinctive feature of the program is that participants will be able to fully complete the four-year TXST degree on the Collin College campus.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Texas State University to a new level,” said Collin College District President Neil Matkin. “This alliance creates true streamlined pathways that guide students from Collin College degrees to top programs at an exceptional university while offering tremendous cost savings.”

Participating students will enjoy an array of benefits, including access to student services available at both Collin College and TXST; online and in-person advising at the Collin College Technical Campus by TXST liaisons; access to TXST student organizations; TXST study abroad opportunities; and full TXST Albert B. Alkek Library privileges, both online and in-person.

Academic Alliance student participants will also be offered free admission to all TXST home athletic events beginning in Fall 2024.

Approximately 11% of current TXST students come from the Dallas- Fort Worth area. The Academic Alliance is part of the university’s efforts to meet students where the demand is greatest. The Academic Alliance is designed to increase the number of students who transfer, increase student belonging, save students money and ensure all credits transfer and are applied as expected to the selected bachelor’s degree.

Current TXST degrees offered through the Academic Alliance include:

• Bachelor of science (B.S.) in electrical engineering (computer engineering concentration) • Bachelor of science (B.S.) in engineering technology (electrical engineering technology concentration)

• Bachelor of science (B.S.) in computer science • Bachelor of Science (B.E.S.S.) in exercise and sports science (clinical exercise science concentration) Students participating in the Academic Alliance will experience a seamless transfer. TXST and Collin College worked together to develop clear transfer guidelines to make every credit count.

• Participants will be automatically admitted to TXST for the semester indicated on their declaration form, enabling earlier access to academic advising and registration. Academic Alliance students who opt in to the co-enrollment model where they will complete more than 50% of their coursework offered by Collin College are expected to save as much as $19,000 in tuition and fees. The remainder of upper division coursework will be taught in a mixed modality framework by TXST faculty ensuring equal quality of degree delivery students would receive at the San Marcos or Round Rock Campuses. In addition, all eligible participants will receive a $2,000 annual scholarship award that is renewable for a second year.

For more information on the Collin College Academic Alliance, visit collin.edu/academics/alliance/ index.html.