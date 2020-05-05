TXST department hosts parade for students
The Texas State Child Development Center held a parade Friday morning. Child Development Center teachers stood 6 feet apart, wore masks and lined up for the children to drive by and see them and wave. The Child Development Center said teachers miss their children and have not seen them, other than on Zoom meetings or on Facebook, for over a month, due to COVID-19 closures. The center thought this would be a nice way for teachers and students to “meet” up and share smiles and waves. Teachers had goody bags for passing students. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
Texas State Child Development Center Director Di Fontenot holds therapy dog in training Sunny's leash.
Director of the School of Family and Consumer Sciences at Texas State Dr. Andrew Behnk holds up a cardboard shark as students pass by.