TXST to host Secrets of SuperAgers lecturer series

Texas State University will host Emily Rogalski, Ph.D., professor of neurology and director of the Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Research Care Center at the University of Chicago, for the University Lecturer Series: Secrets of SuperAgers.

Rogalski will present her latest research on the biological, genetic, environmental, socioeconomic and psychosocial factors associated with SuperAgers, people over 80 years old who are resistant to the cognitive changes that typically accompany aging.

On the Round Rock Campus, the event will be hosted on Sept. 12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Nursing Building, Room 114.

On the San Marcos Campus, the event will be hosted on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Alkek Library Teaching Theater, Alkek 250.

Both events are free to attend and open to students, staff, faculty, alumni and the public.

The events are organized by the TXST Alliance of Researchers in Aging.

Email Carmen Westerberg for more information at aria23@txstate.edu.