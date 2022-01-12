TXST makes $6.5 million available for students through Bobcat Cares

More than $6.5 million will be available to help currently enrolled Texas State University students and eligible students lessen financial insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through Bobcat Cares.

Texas State University recently announced the available federal funding for the 2022 semester, which will be distributed directly to eligible students through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The university said the emergency grants will aid students who are dealing with the financial burden caused by the pandemic as well as assist with the cost of attendance.

Texas State has awarded 35,000 students with over $73 million in emergency grants through Bobcat Cares since May 2020. According to the university, students eligible to receive funding for the spring 2022 semester include currently enrolled full- and part-time students. Bobcat Cares funding can be used to help offset expenses related to any component of the cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies and travel expenses to and from Texas State campuses. Additionally, Texas State funds can also be used to cover emergency costs caused by COVID-19, including healthcare, mental healthcare and childcare.

The application period for the spring 2022 Bobcat Cares Emergency Grant will open on Jan 18 and closes on Feb. 1. Students can learn more about the emergency grant, eligibility requirements and how to apply on the Bobcat Cares webpage: https://www.txstate.edu/cares.html.