TXST Mexico agreement approved

The Bobcats are migrating to Mexico.

Friday morning, the Texas State University System Board of Regents voted to approve a $10 million dollar deal with a “private, third-party” to operate as Texas State University Mexico in Queretaro, Mexico.

“TXSTM will provide all facilities and employ all staff and faculty to teach a Texas State University approved curriculum and award Texas State University degrees,” according to TSUS board documents. “TXSTM is interested in collaborating with TXST in bringing American-style education including curricula, pedagogy and teaching methodologies to the TXSTM Queretaro, Mexico Campus, and TXST is interested in providing such knowledge, know-how and services to TXSTM.”

Texas State University was not able to issue a statement as of time of press because the TSUS meeting was still in session. However, TXST officials have agreed to a meeting early next week. The Daily Record will update with further information.

The documents further stated that the purpose of the contract is to provide Texas State University degrees to TXSTM students. TXST will provide the approved curricula and will administer academic programs as required by the accrediting agency. TXST will have a say in some matters but not others. TXST will have decision-making authority over all admission requirements, academic decisions involving students enrolled in its academic programs as well as faculty qualifications.

“However, TXST will not have hiring or firing decision-making authority over any faculty or staff,” the board documents stated. “TXST and TXSTM will agree on an operating budget for TXSTM, including tuition and fees, on an annual basis.”

The board documents stated that the contract is for $10 million and would be active for ten years. The documents did not elaborate further as to which party would be paying the $10 million. It also allowed for two additional five-year terms upon written approval. The contract was said to be “revenue generating” requiring TXSTM to pay TXST $18 per semester credit hour for academic administration in the first year, and that fee will increase over time.

If this process moves forward, it wouldn’t be the first time Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse has worked with a university in Querétaro, Mexico. Arkansas State University, which is where Damphousse was chancellor before becoming Texas State University’s president, has an Arkansas State University Mexico.

According to the Arkansas State University Mexico website, “Arkansas State University campus Querétaro is the First American-Style University in Mexico that offers a degree valid in both Mexico and the United States.” The Arkansas State University System website stated that “a private foundation led by Mexico businessman Ricardo González, invested more than $100 million to build 800,000 square feet of academic and residential buildings and recreational facilities.” The ASUS website confirmed that Damphousse was at the grand opening of the Arkansas State University Mexico campus when he was chancellor. The Daily Record has not confirmed if this campus is connected to the current plans proposed as Texas State University Mexico.