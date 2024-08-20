TXST MOVE-IN

The students are back in town. Texas State University moved in a new crop of freshmen this weekend. University President Kelly Damphousse said that this class set a new record as the largest in school history. Last year’s record for freshman class enrollment was 7,892 first-year students. While numbers haven’t been finalized, it is expected that the class is larger than 8,000. Texas State was also the mostapplied- to university through the ApplyTexas application in 2023 and is expected to be so once again. Right, John Ramos, a resident assistant at Gaillardia Hall, guides and directs incoming families and students moving In at Sterry Hall and Lantana Hall on North Edward Gary Street.

Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo