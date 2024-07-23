TXST named part of electronics consortium to advance nation's semiconductor industry

Texas State University has been named part of the Texas Institute for Electronics consortium to develop the next generation of high-performing semiconductor microsystems for the Department of Defense.

The $840 million project is part of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act and is sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency.

Under the agreement, TIE, which is based at the University of Texas at Austin, will establish a national fabrication facility for R&D and prototyping to enable the DOD to create higher performance, lower power, light weight and compact defense systems. Such technology could apply to radar, satellite imaging, unmanned aerial vehicles or other systems.

“With its faculty expertise, semiconductor research facilities and undergraduate and graduate programs that enable the development of a qualified workforce, Texas State University is well positioned to support the nation and the state of Texas for the objectives of the Federal and Texas CHIPS acts,” said Shreek Mandayam, TXST vice president for research.

The new microsystem designs will be enabled by 3D Heterogeneous Integration — a semiconductor fabrication technology that integrates diverse materials and components into microsystems using precision assembly technologies.

The program is composed of two phases, each 2.5 years in length. In Phase 1, TIE will establish the center’s infrastructure and basic capabilities. In Phase 2, the center will engineer 3DHI hardware prototypes important to the DOD and automate processes. It will also work with DARPA on separately funded design challenges.

TIE established its strategic vision during the past three years in collaboration with key partners across the semiconductor ecosystem. TIE’s Next Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing team is composed of 32 defense electronics and leading commercial semiconductor companies and 18 nationally recognized academic institutions.