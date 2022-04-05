TXST names VP for Institutional Inclusive Excellence

Texas State University announced that Mary Jane “Gigi” Secuban has been named the inaugural vice president for Institutional Inclusive Excellence (VPIIE).

The vice president for Institutional Inclusive Excellence will guide and coordinate diversity, equity, inclusion and access (DEIA) efforts at Texas State, the university said.

Secuban comes from Ohio State University where she previously served as the vice president for Diversity and Inclusion since 2018. Secuban will start at Texas State in mid-June.

According to a news release from the university, the intent is to foster an inclusive and equitable environment, where Texas State students of all backgrounds and identities feel safe and valued, can learn and grow, and achieve their fullest potential. The VPIIE will report to the president and serve as a trusted advisor and member of the president’s cabinet.

“I’m looking forward to working in this new role and with the Institutional Inclusive Excellence team and continuing to build on the foundation of DEIA work that has already started at Texas State,” Secuban said.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in higher education to Texas State, Secuban served as associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign between 2012 and 2018.

Secuban has been responsible for DEIA efforts, providing educational opportunities for students, faculty and staff around the various dimensions of diversity and intersections of identities, overseeing cultural and resource centers, creating and promoting an inclusive excellence strategic plan with university partners, fundraising to support DEIA, elevating DEIA through branding and assessing the campus climate.

Secuban also served 15 years at the University of Arkansas in various capacities, including senior associate director for the Freshman Engineering Program, director of the Multicultural Institute and director of Student Affairs and Diversity Services in the College of Education.

Secuban earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in health science/community health, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas.