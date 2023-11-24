TXST Police 'pass the ball' at Gary Job Corps

Texas State University Police Chief M. Carmichael, Capt. Hughey, Capt. Benitez, Lt. Sue Taylor and Sgt. R. Manzanares visited Gary Job Corps and spoke with the Corrections Academy Cadets. Chief Carmichael addressed the Corrections Cadets and staff present and stated “Every year at the end of the football program we present a football to the Texas State University Department that assisted us during the home games that went above and beyond to ensure the safety and security of each game and provided outstanding customer service.” According to Chief Carmichael, “It was unanimous the Football goes to Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets for their outstanding performance at each home game.” Chief Carmichael also presented each Cadet with a Texas State University Police Department Challenge Coin. In closing, Chief Carmichael stated that there are many more events coming up at Texas State University, and he knows that he can count on the Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets to get the job done. Cadets from the Gary Job Corps Corrections and Security Vocations have assisted with many Central Texas events with traffic and crowd control from Circuit of the America’s F1 and concert venues, Sights and Sound of Christmas in San Marcos, Founders Day in Dripping Springs, Festivals [Jamaica’s]at local church’s in Uhland, Martindale, and San Marcos, OctoBEAR FEST at the San Marcos Academy and Mermaid Parade in San Marcos just to name a few of the many events. Pictured are the Texas State Police officials and the Gary Job Corps Cadets. Photo submitted by Gary Job Corps