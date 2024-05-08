TXST prepares for spring 2024 commencement

More than 4,100 candidates for bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees are expected to cross the stage during eight commencement ceremonies May 9-11 at Texas State University.

All commencement ceremonies will be held in Strahan Arena at the University Events Center. Transportation and parking information is available at txst.edu/commencement.

Degree candidates from the College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 9.

Degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 9.

Degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony May 9.

Degree candidates from the Department of Anthropology, Department of History, Center for International Studies, Department of Philosophy, Department of Psychology, Department of Sociology, Department of World Languages and Literatures, and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 10.

Degree candidates from the Department of English, Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Depart-