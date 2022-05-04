TXST preparing for spring commencement

Texas State University is preparing for more than 4,400 candidates for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to cross the stage during next week’s commencement ceremonies.

All eight commencement events take place between May 12-14 inside Strahan Arena at the University Events Center. Those looking to attend can find transportation and parking information at txstate.edu/commencement.

Degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 12.

Degree candidates from the College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 12.

Degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony May 12.

Degree candidates from the Department of Anthropology, Department of History, Center for International Studies, Department of Philosophy, Department of Psychology, Department of Sociology, Department of World Languages and Literatures, University College and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 13.

Degree candidates from the Department of English, Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Department of Political Science, Department of Curriculum and Instruction and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 13.

Degree candidates from the Department of Counseling, Leadership, Adult Education and School Psychology, Department of Health and Human Performance and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony May 13.

Degree candidates from the Department of Finance and Economics, Department of Management, Department of Marketing and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 14.

Degree candidates from the College of Health Professions, Department of Accounting, Department of Computer Information Systems and Quantitative Methods, Dean, Business Administration and the Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 14.

Texas State will stream the ceremonies live over the internet for friends and family members who are unable to attend at www.txstate.edu/commencement.