TXST presidential selection committee announced

A 19-member advisory committee has been established by Texas State University System Board of Regents Chairman Charlie Amato to assist in the search for the next president of Texas State University.

Current university President Denise Trauth announced on Aug. 20 that she will retire from her position after nearly 20 years.

The advisory committee is made up of representatives from the Texas State faculty, staff, student body, leadership, alumni and the community.

The Advisory Committee will include:

Don Flores (Committee Chair) — Regent, Texas State University System

Charlie Amato — Regent, Texas State University System

Garry Crain — Regent, Texas State University System

Nicki Harle — Regent, Texas State University System

Janet Bezner, Ph.D. — Chair and Professor, Department of Physical Therapy

Darryl Borgonah — Associate Vice President for Financial Services

Scott Bowman, Ph.D. — Professor, School of Criminal Justice and Criminology

Jaime Chahin, Ph.D. — Dean, College of Applied Arts

Andrew Gryce — President, Student Government Association

Ken Huewitt — Chief Financial Officer, Texas Southern University, and Distinguished Alumnus

Jane Hughson — Mayor, City of San Marcos, and Texas State University Alumna

Lynn Ledbetter, Ph.D. — Chair, Faculty Senate, and Professor, School of Music

Robert McLean, Ph.D. — Regents' Professor, Department of Biology

Jack Martin — Co-Chairman, Martin + Crumpton Group LLC, and Distinguished Alumnus

Bryan Miller — Associate Athletics Director

Ron Mitchell — Vice Chairman/President, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and Distinguished Alumnus

Vincent Morton, Ph.D. — Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Patrick Rose — President, Corridor Title

Annalisa Turner — Chair, Texas State University Staff Council

The committee will work with ​​an executive search firm to draft a presidential profile and conduct a national search beginning in the fall and go through late Spring 2022. Qualified candidates will be recommended to University System Chancellor Brain McCall for review and consideration.

President Trauth’s retirement will go into effect on May 31, 2022 and she will continue to serve as president until her successor arrives on campus.

The chancellor will publicly name a sole finalist to be considered by the TSUS Board of Regents next spring. A timeline and updates on the search process will be posted on a presidential search website that will be created to keep the campus and community informed.