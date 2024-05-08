TXST Provost inducted into 2024 AIMBE College of Fellows

The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering has inducted Pranesh B. Aswath, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Texas State University, into the AIMBE College of Fellows.

Aswath was inducted during the AIMBE Annual Event in Arlington, Va., on March 25. Aswath, along with 162 colleagues, comprise the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2024.

“I am deeply honored to be inducted as a fellow of AIMBE, joining a prestigious group of individuals committed to advancing medical and biological engineering,” Aswath said. “I look forward to contributing to our shared mission of translating research into innovations that enhance healthcare and improve lives.”

Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to medical and biological engineers. Membership is limited to the top 2% of engineers in these fields. College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to the research, practice or education of engineering and medicine. It also honors those who have pioneered new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering or developing/ implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education.

Aswath was nominated, reviewed and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows “for outstanding accomplishments in orthopedic and craniofacial biomaterials and promoting diversity and equity in academia as an educator and administrator.”

While most AIMBE fellows hail from the United States, the College of Fellows has inducted fellows representing more than 30 countries employed in academia, industry, clinical practice and government. Fellows include three Nobel Prize laureates and 22 Presidential Medal of Science and/ or Technology and Innovation awardees. Additionally, 214 fellows have been inducted to the National Academy of Engineering, 117 inducted to the National Academy of Medicine and 48 inducted to the National Academy of Sciences.