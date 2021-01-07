TXST to require students, staff residing in residence halls to take COVID-19 test before spring semester

Texas State University is requiring students and staff residing in a residence hall to take a COVID-19 test one week prior to returning to campus for the spring semester, according to a letter recently sent to students.

The university is also asking students to limit contact with people outside their immediate households and to practice strict adherence to Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for 10 days, the letter from Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Mary Ellen Cavitt said. The recommendations to students come from Texas State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco, and state and federal health guidelines.

The university is asking students to make their appointments for COVID-19 testing as soon as possible to meet the deadline. Additional information regarding where to get tested at TX COVID-19 Test Collection Sites can be found at https://bit.ly/35hG04A or for Curative, Inc. testing sites at https://curative.com. The university’s Department of Housing and Residential Life will send additional information to all students living on campus, the letter stated.

The letter stated that students who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate 10 days prior to returning to campus and report to Bobcat Trace. Additional students who are notified they have been in close contact with a positive case should complete a 10-day quarantine prior to returning campus and should report to Bobcat Trace.

Students who miss the start of the semester because of isolation or quarantine should contact their instructors to discuss how to manage coursework, the letter stated.

The university will also randomly conduct COVID-19 tests throughout the spring semester. The letter stated students are expected to participate and should look for the testing notice in their Texas State email inbox. The notice will include information on testing locations and instructions for pre-registering for the test.

Texas State's spring semester begins Jan. 19.