TXST RETURNS

Like many college towns, San Marcos has a different feel when the university isn’t in session. Well, as of Monday, the big kids are back in town as Texas State University held the first day of the new semester. Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse shared a message on social media along with his wife Beth telling students “you belong.” “Whether you are a first year student, a transfer, a grad student, a returning Bobcat or even on our Round Rock campus, you’re a Bobcat and we want you to know that you belong here,” he said. Pictured is Gracie, a freshman who is ready to take on new classes, as well as many other students gearing up for the new year.

Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo