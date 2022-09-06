TXST surpasses $200 million raised for NEXT IS NOW campaign

Texas State University recently announced it surpassed $200 million raised for its NEXT IS NOW capital campaign.

The university’s goal for the largest fundraising campaign in its history is $250 million. Texas State said it raised more than $30 million as of Aug. 26 during its 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 31.

“This success speaks to the generosity of our alumni and friends who have bought into our shared vision for the future of Texas State,” University President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. “We appreciate their investment in their university and our students. Our donors have seen the excellence in our faculty and students, and they recognize how Texas State has steadily been increasing its impact on Texas and beyond.”

TXST’s NEXT IS NOW capital campaign aims to advance initiatives focused on student success and to move from a Carnegie R2 designated university to an R1. The university publicly unveiled the fundraising campaign on Oct. 8, 2021, however, it was operating in a silent phase since 2014.

When Texas State publicly announced the campaign, the university had amassed $172 million contributed by over 40,000 donors and increased its endowment from $165 to $300 million during the silent period.

Texas State stated previously that the silent phase’s impact included raising over $90 million for student scholarships and graduate fellowships, and enrichment programs, which includes study abroad and mentorships. The university was also able to fund 11 endowed faculty positions, generated $62 million for the university research enterprise, dedicated $10 million facilities and programs for student athletes, and invested $26.9 million for renovations and construction of nine facilities on its San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.

The university said previously that research and development expenditures at Texas State have increased by 111%, which puts in the top quartile nationally. TXST is a Carnegie classified research university at the R2 level and is currently among eight Emerging Research Universities in Texas.

Texas State said top NEXT IS NOW campaign priorities include adding undergraduate student scholarships and graduate fellowships, and enhancing student programing and support. The university also said it will prioritize constructing a new music building with space for 600 students and over 80 faculty members to accommodate the growing School of Music. Renovations for The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will also be prioritized, which will include capability enhancements to study the impact of climate change. Texas State also said it would prioritize additional equipment for Health Professions programs on the Round Rock Campus. The university has also made plans to expand practice and training facilities for student-athletes.