Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Union pushes to close Texas State libraries as students remain away from campus

Sun, 04/12/2020 - 12:00am

Texas State libraries remain open and continue to serve patrons each day, making it challenging to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Across the nation the #closethelibraries movement demands libraries close to save lives while risking the future of these vital social service centers. The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020