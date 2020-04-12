Union pushes to close Texas State libraries as students remain away from campus Sun, 04/12/2020 - 12:00am Texas State libraries remain open and continue to serve patrons each day, making it challenging to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Across the nation the #closethelibraries movement demands libraries close to save lives while risking the future of these vital social service centers. The ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Union pushes to close Texas State libraries as students remain away from campus