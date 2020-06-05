United Way assessing COVID-19 family impact

United Way asks Texas families to complete COVID-19 economic impact survey.

United Ways throughout Texas are launching a confidential statewide survey to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Texas families. All Texas families are invited to complete the United Way Texas COVID-19 survey through June 24 at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txCOVID-19impact.

“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID-19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain. This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas president and CEO.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, more than one in four Texas households were already struggling. Many workers were unable to earn enough to cover basic needs or to save for an unexpected life crisis or loss of a job, according to United Way. For many Texans, the economic crisis has further stripped away family assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that Texas families are navigating.

“On a daily basis, United Ways across our state are focused on helping Texans thrive. With COVID-19, the needs of Texas families, many who were already struggling prior to the pandemic, have been amplified, with disruptions in workforce, childcare, school and overall life,” said Rojas. “The information gathered from this survey will help inform United Ways and others as we work to respond to both the immediate needs of Texans, and as we look forward to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track.“

The survey takes about 10 minutes and includes questions such as: What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? Answers include: you or a loved one getting COVID-19, paying rent/mortgage, paying other bills, medical issues other than COVID-19, mental health issue, children’s well-being, supporting my child, remote learning, adequate childcare, getting food and other things I need, the economic health of my community, attending church or other social gatherings.

“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, please take the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Rojas said. “United Way wants to listen and learn so we can know how best to help those Texans who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”