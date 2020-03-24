United Way prepares disaster relief fund

The United Way of Hays and Caldwell counties is reinstating the disaster relief fund due to COVID-19 and is calling for donations.

The fund will provide relief to those who have been affected economically by COVID-19; potential scenarios may be those who lost their jobs, who had to stay home from work, who had to take care of a loved one or a child instead of working.

For those who are looking to help, the fund is open for donations online.

United Way works with local partner organizations to distribute funds throughout Hays and Caldwell counties in the areas of greatest needs. The process to apply for funds is in the works.

The fund was originally created after Hurricane Harvey and was not expected to be re-opened so soon, said Michelle Harper, president & CEO of the United Way of Hays and Caldwell counties,

“I’m a small business owner myself, we are figuring out daily how we are even going to stay open," Harper said. "We ask for people's patience and to follow guidelines from the CDC and our local and state governments.”

For residents who are already in critical need, call 211, the local hotline for information about social services.