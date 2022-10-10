University police report indecent assault on TXST campus

Texas State University Police reported an indecent assault at Alkek Library.

UPD said the suspect befriended the victim at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday before they were assaulted in the southeast first floor of Derrick Hall. Police added that the suspect fondled the victim during the indecent assault.

The suspect assaulted the victim again while also exposing himself inside the second-floor Alkek Library elevator, UPD added.

Police said the victim was able to run away from the suspect when the elevator doors opened. UPD stated the suspect left in an unknown direction.

Campus police were unable to find the suspect after searching the library and surrounding area. UPD said the Texas State community should be on the lookout for the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound, dark-skinned male who is approximately 18-19 years old with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has additional information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Texas State University Police Department at 512-245-2805.