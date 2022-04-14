'UNPRECEDENTED ACCESS:' Meadows Center now offers guided snorkel, kayak tours

San Marcans and visitors will now be able to take part in guided snorkel and kayak tours at Spring Lake, the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University recently announced.

The Meadows Center said the snorkel and kayak tours will provide a new perspective and more intimate way to explore the headwaters of the San Marcos river.

“The guided snorkel and kayak tours provide an immersive experience to enrich visitors’ understanding of the natural environment, and to encourage them to actively protect it,” said Miranda Wait, deputy director of Spring Lake education. “We know how eager our park visitors may be to dip their toes in the lake, and these popular tours are a great option.”

The Meadows Center said kayakers and snorkelers will be able to experience over 200 artesian springs and will be able to see native fish, turtles, aquatic plants and migratory birds in their natural habitats. Additionally, participants will learn about the history of Spring Lake and the efforts taken to protect its critical habitat, which supports eight endangered and threatened species.

The Meadows Center said its guides will also discuss a wide range of topics from biology and geology to environmental law and water resource management. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to ask questions and take pictures during their respective tours, the Meadows Center said.

Pricing for the kayak and snorkel tours are as follows:

1.5 Hour Kayak Tour:

•Adults: $40 per person

•Military: $30 per person

• Texas State students, faculty and staff: $30 per person

2 Hour Snorkel Tour:

•Adults: $45 per person

•Military: $35 per person

•Texas State students, faculty and staff: $35 per person

Kayak and snorkel tours require pre-registration. The Meadows Center also requires participants to be 12 years or older to register for the tours with experience recommended.

Visit snorkel.meadowswater.org to learn more about participant requirements and to register for a snorkel tour. To learn more about participant requirements and to register for a kayak tour, visit kayak.meadowswater.org.

Military and Texas State staff, faculty, and students that would like to book the tour at the discounted rate should reach out to the Spring Lake Tours Office at springlaketours@txstate.edu for details.