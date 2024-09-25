Upcoming food distribution event for people and pets

The Central Texas Food Bank and Hays County Pet Resource Center will host a drive-up food distribution for people and pets on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at McCormick Middle School in Buda. The event is open to anyone in Hays County and pets do not need to be present to receive pet food.

Pet food for cats and dogs will be provided in addition to the normal food distribution. Assistance in Spanish will also be available. This is the third pet food distribution event held in Buda. In May, CTFB and Hays PRC served over 400 pets in need of food assistance.

“Our first two distribution events provided pet food for a combined 429 dogs and 334 cats,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Hays County Pet Resource Center Director and Executive Advisor, “These events are a lifesaver for many families who may not have access to affordable pet food. We look forward to continuing to provide this service for the Hays County community.”

Bilingual volunteers are needed. Tasks include helping with set up, greeting people, distributing food, gathering data and tearing down from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. If you are interested in volunteering at the food distribution event, please contact haysinfo@ austinpetsalive.org. “Together, we’re nourishing our community — providing not only meals for families but also for their beloved pets,” said Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. “It’s more than just food, it’s about fostering hope and compassion for every member of the family, human and animal alike. Central Texas Food Bank is proud to partner with the Hays County Pet Resource Center for our third distribution and look forward to continuing working together to help our neighbors thrive.”