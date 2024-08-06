US 290 at Trautwein Road reopens to traffic

After beginning construction in Feb. 2024, the detour at US 290 and Trautwein Road has been removed and Trautwein Road is open to traffic as of August 5, 2024. Motorists can expect traffic patterns to return to normal, with the right turn lane from westbound US 290 to Trautwein Road open as well.

Hays County, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, planned improvements to Trautwein Road at the intersection of US 290 to increase visibility and safety for travelers. During construction, Trautwein Road was closed to through traffic and a detour was set in place.

“This project has been a passion of mine since taking office in 2019,” Hays County Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith said. “The intersection has had numerous safety concerns and major accidents for years. I’m proud that by proactively partnering with TxDOT, we delivered this project on budget and on time while improving safety for all our residents.”

Improvements included in this project include lowering Trautwein Road at US 290 to improve visibility. adding a dedicated right turn lane from westbound US 290 to Trautwein Road, adding retaining walls to Trautwein Road and improving intersection signal on US 290.

For more information on the project, visit www. trautweinhaysco.com.