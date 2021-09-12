US gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans Sun, 09/12/2021 - 5:00am FORT BLISS (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday provided the first public look inside a U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are being screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them.“Every Afghan who is here with us has endured ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about US gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans