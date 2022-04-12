U.S. Marshals arrest suspect involved in Seguin murder case

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 20-year-old Seguin man suspected of murder.

Draven Rene Reyes, of Seguin, was arrested on the east side of San Antonio on Tuesday morning for an active warrant out of Seguin for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Reyes was transported to the Guadalupe County Jail on a $2 million bond.

The Seguin Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Vaughan Avenue on April 4 for a report of shots fired. Police found an 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female with gunshot wounds upon arrival. Officials said the male was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female — later identified to be Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith — was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Judge Sachtleben.

The Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the incident. Detectives discovered Reyes, Christanio Soto, 21, of Seguin, and Sahra Vega, 21, of Seguin, drove by the park and Reyes fired multiple rounds at Smith and a male as they sat near the basketball court at Park West.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Reyes for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder on April 4, which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter, who set bond at $2 million total.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Vega and Soto for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder on April 6, which was issued by Hunter, who set bond at $1 million total. Vega and Soto were taken into custody on April 6

Investigations regarding the multiple shots fired calls will continue, and more arrests are anticipated, officials said. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Seguin Police Department at 911 or 830-379-2123. Callers can also anonymously contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).