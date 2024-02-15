U.S. News lists 3 Texas State online programs among best in the nation

U.S. News and World Report has named three Texas State University programs among the Best Online Programs for 2024.

Texas State’s top program placements nationally came in the categories Online Master’s in Nursing Programs (tied for No. 28), Online Master’s in Education Programs (tied for No. 88) and Online Bachelor’s Programs (tied for No. 104). The new rankings mark an improvement of nine spots for nursing, and education enters the list after being unranked for 2023.

The Best Online Program rankings are based on assessments for 1,752 degree programs, with 1,680 ultimately ranked. U.S. News & World Report measured overall academic quality at the baccalaureate and master’s levels across disciplines such as master’s in business (MBA and non-MBA programs), criminal justice, education, engineering, information technology and nursing. The assessments were conducted in fall 2023.

For the complete listing, visit www.usnews.com/education/ online-education/ rankings.

See more Texas State University rankings and recognitions at www.txstate. edu/about/rankings.