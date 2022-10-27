US Sen. Bernie Sanders to campaign with Casar in San Marcos

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will campaign with Greg Casar on Saturday.

Casar, a Democrat who is running for Texas Congressional District 35, will host a get out the vote and march to the polls event at Texas State University.

Saturday’s event will take place at Sewell Park, 601 University Dr., beginning at 3 p.m. with a march to polls at 4:10 p.m. The event will feature Sanders, Casar, Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) and Texas State University students.

Anyone interested in attending Saturday’s event must RSVP at https://act.berniesanders.com/event/bernie_gotv_tour/181135.