US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

Sun, 08/01/2021 - 5:00am

EL PASO (AP) — The Biden administration sued Texas on Friday to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state's border with Mexico. The Justice Department asked for an ...

