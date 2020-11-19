Utility & Rental Assistance Available to Area Residents

The City of San Marcos is reminding area residents of utility and rent or mortgage assistance options available through Community Action, Inc. and the City’s utility billing department to help the community navigate these challenging financial times.

Utility & Rent/Mortgage Assistance

Residents needing financial assistance may visit www.communityaction.com/utility to complete applications due to COVID-19 related income loss or for other regular utility financial assistance not related to the pandemic. Applications are available in both English and Spanish and may be completed online, emailed to utilityassistance@communityaction.com, or dropped off at their office at 215 S. Reimer Avenue, Ste 130, San Marcos.

Priority for financial assistance is given to the lowest percentages of income levels, highest energy burdens, vulnerable individuals 60 years and over, persons with disabilities, families with children five years of age or younger and veterans. Recipients must also live in Hays, Caldwell or Blanco Counties.

Extended Payment Arrangements

The City’s Utility Billing Customer Service staff are available to assist San Marcos utility customers with extended payment arrangements by emailing utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov, calling 512.393.8383, or visiting their billing counters in the Municipal Building, 630 E Hopkins or the San Marcos Electric Utility office, 1040 Hwy 123 from 8 a.m. to 5 pm., Monday through Friday.

The San Marcos City Council has extended the suspension of utility service disconnections to March 31, 2021 and has also waived all late fees through December 31, 2020. Both dates will be reevaluated by council before their expiration.

Donate to Help Others

Utility customers may also donate funds to assist other customers by utilizing the donation section on the online payment screen at https://connect.sanmarcostx.gov/ or by checking off the donation block of your payment coupon and listing the amount you wish to donate.

For more information about financial assistance, call Community Action, Inc. at 512-392-1161 or visit www.communityaction.com/utility to discuss City of San Marcos utility payment options, contact the Utility Billing Department at 512-393-8383, email utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov or visit Utility Customer Services.