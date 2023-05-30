UVALDE PRAYERS

Gary Job Corps staff and students add their voices to all the voices praying for the 19 students and two teachers that lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde in May 2022. Those attending a moment of recalled the sadness that has covered the nation with the senseless taking of lives, such as Sutherland Springs Church, Santa Fe High School, El Paso Walmart, Allen Mall, Las Vegas shooting, Sandy Hook Elementary and Parkland High School. Shown are Patty Lankford, center director, staff and students. The Uvalde Strong Fund supports victims, their families, and all the people of Uvalde, including nonprofit organizations working in Uvalde now and in the months to come. Companies, foundations, civic groups, religious congregations, and organizations wanting further details on donating may call 830-896-8811 or email uvaldestrong@communityfoundation,net. Photo by Gary Job Corps