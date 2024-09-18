Variety Show to benefit Price Center

After two years of sellout crowds demand requires that the Price Center does it again. The third annual Variety Show Benefit for the Price Center on Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anna Broome and volunteers have created a unique night of entertainment that will unfold on the Ron & Marie Jager Theatre Stage in the beautiful 1910 Room. Various $1 concessions and chances to purchase $5 raffle tickets to win one of several unique gift baskets add to the fun, family-friendly night.

The longer lineup will include an intermission for final chances to buy raffle tickets and refresh concessions, and an audience participation warmup act before the opening and after intermission. Acts scheduled to appear include individual, duet and group performances. The lineup includes singers, musicians, dancers, a poet and a clown.

Seating is limited. Call 512-392-2900, or email info@price-center.org to reserve a $10 ticket in advance.