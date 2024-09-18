Veteran-Serving Organizations invited to apply for Texas Veterans Commission Grant funding

Organizations that provide services to veterans in Texas are encouraged to apply for the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. The application period opened Sept. 12, and will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. An estimated total of $31 million in grant funding is available. These grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies that provide direct services to veterans.

New this year for the 2025-2026 funding period ahead:

• The term of the grant is extended from 12 months to 14 months;

• Funding limits are increased up to $600,0000 depending on the grant program; and,

• Applicants are eligible to apply and be awarded three grants. County governments may be awarded four grants, including a Veteran Treatment Court grant.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Offices.

Interested nonprofit organizations and government agencies that provide direct services to veterans may find more information and how to apply at tvc.texas.gov/grants/grantseekers/.

Veterans needing assistance can find organizations providing services in their area at tvc.texas.gov/ fund. Those listed in this directory receive support from TVC FVA grants.

Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,400 FVA grants.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.