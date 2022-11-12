Veterans honored at Kissing Tree breakfast

Around 200 veterans, family members, friends and supporters showed up to Independence Hall at Kissing Tree to celebrate Veterans Day.

Friday morning started off with the pledge of allegiance and prayer before Dale Youngstrom, with the Kissing Tree Veterans Group, thanked veterans for their service.

The crowd was served a pancake breakfast by Magnolia Pancake Haus. The pancakes were served up by Rob Fleming and his family, who own Magnolia Pancake Haus with proceeds from the breakfast going to the Wounded Warriors.

The first celebration of Veterans Day began in Alabama in 1947 before eventually being approved by Congress as a national holiday in 1954.

Above, Rob Fleming serves up a pancake for breakfast. Fleming, whose family owns Magnolia Pancake Haus, put on the breakfast at Kissing Tree with proceeds going to the Wounded Warriors.

Above, Dale Youngstrom and Pat Porter enjoy a conversation before the ceremonies begin with a veteran wearing a shirt that appropriately states “Built To Serve."