VETS BARBECUE

The Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post has been in operation since 1935; the present building was built in 1972. The building needs an upgraded electrical system in order to implement a fire suppression system now required. The AMVETS held a chicken and sausage barbecue fundraiser to raise money for upgrades and repairs needed for the post to remain in operation and raised over $10,000. Above, the AMVETS Color Guard, led by Mark Salinas, begins the sausage and chicken fundraiser on Aug. 3 with the presentation of the flags followed by the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. Right, VFW volunteers serve plates of chicken and sausage barbecue at the fundraiser. Below, From right to left, G.I. Forum Commander Jerry Deleon, VFW Post 3413 Commander Stephanie Brown and AMVETS Post 104 Commander Mark Salinas. Jerry DeLeon of the GI Forum presents a check to the VFW Post #3413 to help the veterans community hall meet their financial goals. Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook