Above, pictured are Aaron Brown, Quartermaster; Bernie Adams, Aux President; Kristina Woody, Principal; Barbara Saucedo, Parent Liaison and Commander Brown presenting the school supplies for the children. Photo submitted by VFW Post 3413

VFW Post 3413 holds mask, school supply drive

Submitted by VFW Post 3413
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 and Auxiliary recently had a mask/school supply drive. Commander Stephanie Brown contacted Kristina Woody, Principal at Mendez Elementary School to see if they are in need of more supplies. VFW Post 3413 would like to thank HEB #2 store on W. Hopkins Street for donating 100 masks and ResCare Premier on W. Hutchinson for the donation of school supplies. Below, above, Megan Pena from ResCare Premier giving school supplies to Commander Stephanie Brown of VFW Post 3413, and Rowena Brown of Girl Scout Troop #1098.

