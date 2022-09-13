VFW Post 3413 to host POW/MIA ceremony

VFW Post 3413 Auxiliary is set to host a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony.

The POW/MIA ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at 1701 Hunter Road in San Marcos on Friday.

San Marcos High School JROTC will present colors and then prepare to do the Missing Man Formation with Narration.

Hays County Veterans Service Officer Michael Hernandez, who is a native Texan and was raised in San Marcos, will serve as Friday’s guest speaker.

Friday’s event is open to the public and snacks will be provided.